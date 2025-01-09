Ministers can have businesses but must declare to Integrity Commission- Jagdeo

Last Updated on Friday, 10 January 2025, 0:08 by Writer

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and 2nd Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said government ministers are allowed to own businesses once they do not conflict with their portfolios and they declare their assets to the Integrity Commission.

“There are many ministers, who had companies from the past, too. We made it clear that you must not use your position as a minister in any ministry to influence the award of contract to you to related companies,” he said. He said ministers could not own businesses in the sectors for which they have responsibility.

Mr Jagdeo could not say how many Cabinet members own businesses. He said under the Integrity Commission Act, public office holders must declare whether they are shareholders in companies and their earnings from the shares. “If you make a false declaration there you’ll go to jail,” he said.

In the case of Mr Deodat Indar, Mr Jagdeo said that, at the request of the government shortly after coming to office in August 2020, he was asked to rescind all ties to the businesses in the oil and gas sector in which he had had a stake to avoid any conflict with his post as Public Works Minister.

Mr Indar was earlier this week cited on social media as allegedly having existing ties to a number of businesses, a claim that he has vehemently denied.