Last Updated on Thursday, 11 June 2026, 2:14 by Denis Chabrol

Four men have been arrested as part of a probe into the slaying of a handyman who was accused of stealing.

The man, whose only name was given as “Curry”, was allegedly badly assaulted by six men, two of whom are yet to be arrested. The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 9, 2926 between 5:30 am and 7 am at Honey Camp Landing, Middle Mazaruni.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, who had no fixed place of abode and did odd jobs at Honey Camp Landing, was allegedly confronted by several males and accused of stealing.

“During the confrontation, the deceased was allegedly assaulted by the suspects, during which a belt was placed around his neck and he was dragged on the ground. He was also reportedly dealt several lashes about his body with a spade, cutlasses and pieces of wood, while an acidic substance was allegedly thrown on him,” police said im a statement.

Investigators were informed that the suspects then left the deceased lying on the sand near an abandoned shop.

Police were summoned and upon arrival, they said they saw the motionless body of the deceased was observed lying face down in the sand. “The body was examined and what appeared to be abrasions and burn marks were seen about his body,” the police force added.