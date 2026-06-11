Last Updated on Thursday, 11 June 2026, 9:25 by Denis Chabrol

The man, who was shot dead Wednesday night while allegedly attempting to commit an armed robbery at a supermarket, was wanted for a gun-related offence, police said Thursday.

He was identified as 24-year old Nia Emmanuel of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Police said the unemployed man was wanted in connection with an alleged discharging of a loaded firearm with intent matter, which occurred on November 3, 2025.

Emmanuel was shot dead after he allegedly opened fire on a policeman who foiled a robbery by three men. The Guyana Police Force said at around 8:40 Wednesday night, the policeman spotted the suspects ordering two unarmed guards at a supermarket on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown to lie on the ground.

Police said one .38 revolver, along with three live rounds, one spent shell recovered from the revolver and three 9mm spent shells found at the scene, were lodged pending further examination.

Emmanuel’s body was escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police said efforts were being made to locate the two other suspects as investigations continue.