Last Updated on Thursday, 11 June 2026, 11:26 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana-born Canadian pilot, who was recently caught at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport with just over half ounce of raw gold, has been fined by the Guyana Gold Board, authorities said Thursday.

Crime Chief, Deputy Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said based on advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the pilot was fined.

“As far as I’m aware, he would have paid the necessary fine for attempting to leave the Cheddi Jagan International Airport with that amount of gold and, as a result, the DPP recommended no further proceedings,” he told reporters when asked by Demerara Waves Online News.

Police had already said the 48-year-old airline pilot was arrested early on May 28 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport l with the 0.563 ounce of raw gold and admitted that he did not have a licence to export the yellow metal.

Asked whether the man was fined without being arraigned before a magistrate, Mr Blanhum said the police had to rely on the DPP who has to say who should be charged.

“So, the DPP, having perused the file, which basically disclosed contents that the pilot paid the money or the fine decided that we should not proceed anymore,” the Crime Chief said.