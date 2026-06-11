Last Updated on Thursday, 11 June 2026, 14:00 by Denis Chabrol

Chinese technology giant, Huawei, and the Guyana government have opened talks on using technology to tackle littering and illegal dumping of waste, the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry said.

“During the engagement, Huawei presented a range of potential solutions designed to support surveillance, monitoring, and data-driven enforcement mechanisms aimed at deterring and addressing illegal dumping activities,” the ministry said in a statement after Wednesday’s meeting.

The ministry team, led by Head of Information Technology, Godfrey Munroe on behalf of Minister Priya Manickchand, met with with representatives of Huawei Guyana to explore innovative technological solutions that support the Ministry’s objective of eradicating illegal dumping and strengthening waste management systems nationwide.

“The discussions focused on how emerging technologies can be integrated into existing systems to improve environmental management and regulatory compliance,” the ministry added in its statement.

The Local Government said that engagement followed a series of high-level meetings convened by Minister Manickchand with key national stakeholders, including the Guyana Police Force, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and representatives of the municipal court system. Government said those talks are part of the ministry’s coordinated, multi-agency approach to developing and implementing smart technology systems, supported by robust legal frameworks, to detect, monitor, and penalise individuals engaged in illegal garbage disposal. Government said that collaboration represented another significant step towards integrating smart technologies into environmental management, strengthening enforcement capabilities, and improving public health and community well-being across Guyana.

Recently, the Local Government Minister vowed that the disposal of waste would not be tolerated, when she toured an area and saw a huge mound of builders waste. “This cannot happen, and so you’re going to see tough action taken against this,” she said.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development’s also included Senior Information Technology Officer, Kishana Chang; Director of Sanitation Satrohan Nauth, and Legal Officer Murtland Haley. The Huawei delegation included Country Manager Ji Shilei, Keoma Pearson, Lian Yikang, and Leeky Liu.

Government noted that Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, operates in more than 170 countries and has previously supported several national initiatives in Guyana, including components of the Safe City Programme and speed radar camera detection systems.

Digicel Guyana, and One Communications Guyana also use Huawei equipment.