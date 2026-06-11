Last Updated on Thursday, 11 June 2026, 1:58 by Denis Chabrol

A one-year old boy allegedly drowned Wednesday morning in a pool of water when he wandered away a short distance from his bed, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday June 10, 2026, between 11:30 AM and 11:43 AM at Cracrana Village, South Pakaraimas, resulting in the death of Ethan Christian.

Preliminary investigations revealed thaThe child was at home with his mother when she reportedly left him lying on a bed inside the house and went to use a toilet located nearby.

She told police that upon her return, she discovered that the child was no longer on the bed. “A search was conducted in and around the house and the child was subsequently found lying face down and motionless in a pool of water, approximately three feet deep, located about 100 feet away from the house,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The child was escorted to the Karasabai Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The body was examined and no marks of violence were seen. It is presently at the Karasabai Public Hospital Mortuary.