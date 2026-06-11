Last Updated on Thursday, 11 June 2026, 1:49 by Denis Chabrol

One of three men, who attempted to commit a robbery at a supermarket on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, was shot dead Wednesday night after he opened fire on a policeman, police said.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said at about 8:40 PM a policeman on mobile patrol observed the trio holding two unarmed secuirty guards at gunpoint and ordering them to lie on the ground. The policeman intervened and was greeted by gunshots.

“The armed suspect allegedly discharged a round in the direction of the police rank, who returned fire with his service pistol.

The suspects then ran out of the supermarket in different directions. The armed suspect subsequently fell into a nearby drain on Mandela Avenue,” police said in a statement.

Police said they recovered one .38 revolver with three live rounds and several spent shells.

The suspect was examined and pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.