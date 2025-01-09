Mahipaul opposes budget debate two days after presentation

Last Updated on Friday, 10 January 2025, 0:32 by Writer

Opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) member of parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul on Thursday said he was skeptical that government would rush to debate the 2025 National Budget two days after it is presented to the National Assembly.

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh is set to present the package of revenues and expenditures on Friday, January 17.

When asked on Thursday whether the debate would begin on Monday, January 20, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo would only say “we will comply with the Standing Order”, one of the parliamentary rules.

The Financial Procedures state that after two days adjournment, the budget debate will begin and last for five days.

Mr Mahipaul feared that government would seek to ram the Budget debate through the National Assembly from Monday, January 20, in a clear break from established practice that allows one week for parliamentarians to study the documents, engage with the public, and prepare for the debates. “It clearly shows that their interest lies in control and domination to push through their agenda with their one-seat majority,” said Mr Mahipaul, the Shadow Minister of Local Government and Regional Development.

Despite his concerns, he said the APNU+AFC lawmakers would be ready to debate the budget. “In short, what we would like to see in this budget is a balance between infrastructure development and human development. We want the ordinary people to be lifted from the nightmare they are currently in, and we want a better Guyana—one that is far less corrupt than what we are experiencing today,” he said.