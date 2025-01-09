Trinidadian man admits to stealing beverages, other items in Guyana

Last Updated on Friday, 10 January 2025, 0:05 by Writer

A Trinidadian plumber on Thursday pleaded guilty to stealing several items.

Police said 34-year-old Adrian Mohammed, with no fixed place of abode in Guyana, was arrested on January 6, 2025, and charged Thursday with simple larceny.

Police said the offence involved the theft of a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, and snacks valued at GY$264,400 from 28-year-old Kevon Cummings, a Guyanese minibus driver. The theft occurred between December 30 and 31, 2024, at Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, police said.

Mohammed appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate Court, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty and was remanded to prison until January 10, 2025, for sentencing, police added.