Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, 18:47 by Denis Chabrol

The Canada-based Cargojet Airways Limited will on Friday begin non-scheduled air cargo services to Guyana on behalf of DHL Express USA, Aviation Minister Deodat Indar said Wednesday evening.

He said Cargojet Airways would operate once weekly non-scheduled air cargo services on the Miami(MIA)/Caracas, Venezuela (CCS)/ Georgetown (GEO)/ Medellin, Colombia (MDE)/ Miami (MIA) route for DHL Express USA.

Minister Indar congratulated DHL’s Executive Director, Maurice John, and DHL Aviation America’s Director of Business Development and ACS Strategy, Xavier Cerruto on the commencement of the new service.

The Minister noted Cargojet Airways would be tapping into the opportunities that exist in Guyana at a time when the country is experiencing an unprecedented growth in the movement of international air cargo since 2020, reflecting the country’s expanding economy, increasing trade activity, and growing international connectivity

Total air cargo volumes increased from 7.6 million kilograms in 2020 to 14.4 million kilograms in 2025, representing an 88.5% increase over the five-year period. This sustained growth has been driven largely by the importation of industrial equipment and supplies supporting Guyana’s rapidly expanding oil and gas sector, coupled with the continued rise of e-commerce and demand for air freight services.

The upward trend has continued in 2026, with cargo volumes recording a further 21% increase year-to-date, underscoring the increasingly important role of air freight in supporting national development, trade, and business activity.

The sector has also benefited from the presence and expansion of international cargo operators, which have enhanced air cargo capacity and strengthened Guyana’s access to regional and global markets.

Among the international cargo carriers operating in Guyana since 2020 are LATAM Cargo and Avianca Cargo, both of which have contributed to the continued development and diversification of the country’s air freight network.

Following a meeting by President Dr. Irfaan Ali with Cargojet Airways Ltd. in Canada earlier this year, Mr Indar met representatives of the airline as it readies to commence operations in Guyana.