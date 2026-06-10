Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, 12:09 by Denis Chabrol

Two men have been arrested in connection with the late Tuesday night robbery committed on an engineer at Parika, police said Wednesday.

The alleged robbery occurred at about 11:30 Tuesday night in the vicinity of Big Kiss parking lot.

The 21-year old engineer told investigators that he was walking southward when an identifiable male approached him, pointed what appeared to be a firearm at him and began searching his pockets.

Police also said that another identifiable male then approached the victim from behind and choked him, while the first suspect allegedly relieved him of $200,000 cash and one Samsung S22 cellular phone.

The suspects entered a black Toyota Fielder wagon and escaped in an eastern direction.

After the many reported the incident to the nearby Parika Police Station, law enforcement agents intercepted a black Toyota Fielder wagon.

Police also said a search was conducted on the 30-year-old driver, during which $59,060 was recovered.

Acting on further information received, police said they later arrested a 17-year-old labourer of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, was and escorted to the Leonora Police Station. He was searched and $65,000 was found on his person, police said.

“The motor vehicle and money recovered were lodged pending further investigation,” the Guyana Police Force added.