Last Updated on Thursday, 30 July 2026, 11:16 by Denis Chabrol

The five-member Commission of Inquiry into the sinking of the ferry MV Barima earlier this month that unofficially claimed the lives of more than 100 persons was sworn in Thursday.

The media were not invited to the event that was held in the presence of President Irfaan Ali. Questions have been raised publicly about the impartiality of a number of the inquirers.

The Secretary to the comission has not yet been named.

President Irfaan Ali, who appointed the commissioners, witnessed their swearing in before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman. Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry Justice Godfrey Philip Smith took his oath of office virtually.

Dr Ali hailed the independence of the panel of inquirers who are experts in several facets of the maritime industry. “This Commission meets the highest benchmarks of independence, impartiality, and objectivity,” he said.

Saying that Guuana deserves a full, fair, and impartial account of what and why occurred and to ensure that “such a tragedy is never repeated,” the President promised that money and other resources would be provided to the commission. “I wish to assure you that the Government will provide the Commission with the administrative, technical, financial, and logistical support necessary for the effective discharge of its mandate. Every resource required to facilitate a thorough, professional, and independent inquiry will be made available,” he said.

The broad terms of reference require the Commission to determine the facts, examine the causes and contributing factors, evaluate compliance with applicable laws and operational standards, assess the effectiveness of the search, rescue, and recovery operations, identify any shortcomings or failures, and recommend reforms necessary to strengthen the safety and resilience of our maritime transportation system. “The nation awaits such report. The families who have suffered unimaginable loss await these answers,” the President said.

Of the estimated 179 passengers and crew who were aboard the MV Barima, 72 bodies were recovered, 30 could not be accounted for and 76 rescued.

The captain, chief mate and the Transport and Harbours Department’s Goods Superintendent have since been charged with murder. Prime Minister Mark Phillips had said he did not believe there was a deliberate effort to kill anyone.

The commissioners are:

Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry Justice Godfrey Philip Smith of Belize, CARICOM High Level Representative for Law and Criminal Justice and an ad hoc justice of the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal;

Dr. Andre Jesse Anungski of Poland, Naval Architect and Marine Engineer, who has advised on investigations into several major maritime disasters;

Captain Hamada Fauda, Senior Maritime Surveyor and Compliance Auditor with the Maritime Authority of Jamaica;

Ms. Nairi Dawn Alfonso of Trinidad and Tobago, Attorney at Law with expertise in Admirality and Maritime Law, and

Rear Admiral Retired Hayden Pritchard of Trinidad and Tobago, a distinguished professional with decades of experience in maritime operations and maritime security