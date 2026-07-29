Last Updated on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, 9:33 by Denis Chabrol

A Colombian man has been fined and jailed after he pleaded guikty to being in possession of 56.296 kilogrammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Wednesday.

Several other foreign and Guyanese nationals are in custody pending investigation, that anti-drugs agency also said.

CANU said Venezuelan Gerardo Martinez and Colombian Revelino Ascue were arrested on July 24 in the vicinity of

Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara, where a motor vehicle was intercepted.

CANU said a search of the vehicle uncovered 50 brick-like parcels of cocaine, weighing

55.296 kilograms.

That law enforcement department of the Ministry of Home Affairs said during a court appearance before Diamond Magistrate Dylon Bess, Ascue pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years

imprisonment, together with a fine of GYD$82,944,000

However, Martinez pleaded not guilty and

was remanded to prison, CANU also said.