Last Updated on Friday, 31 July 2026, 16:36 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Friday picked several top maritime experts in Guyana to review maritime safety and compliance standards governing marine vessels operating in Guyana.

“Collectively, they bring to this important task a wealth of technical expertise, practical experience and knowledge in marine administration, maritime operations and the inspection and surveying of ships,” he said in a statement which was later updated by the Office of the President.

The move comes weeks after the ferry MV Barima sank off the Essequibo Coast,resulting in the unconfirmed death of more than 100 passengers and crew members.

Seventy-six bodies have been recovered and 30 other persons are missing and presumed dead.

The captain, chief mate and a Transport and Harbours Department Goods Superintendent have been charged with the murder of more than 70 persons.

Government has appointed a five-member Commission of Inquiry to conduct a multi-faceted probe into Guyana’s worst public transportation disaster.

Concerns have since been raised by a number of lawyers about the likelihood of the murder-charged trio being unable to testify before the Commission, and whether government is absolutely keen on getting to the truth by possibly leaving the vessel on the Atlantic sea floor.

Following is the full text of Presidemt Ali’s statement.

As part of government’s continuing response measures to strengthen maritime safety and prevent future tragedies, I have established a Safety and Compliance Audit Team to undertake a comprehensive review of the safety and compliance standards governing marine vessels operating in Guyana.

The Team will comprise Dr. Ivor English, former Director-General of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD); Colonel Julius Skeete, of the Guyana Defense Force; and Captain Joseph Lewis, Marine Officer and Surveyor of Ships. Collectively, they bring to this important task a wealth of technical expertise, practical experience and knowledge in marine administration, maritime operations and the inspection and surveying of ships.

The Team will examine compliance with applicable maritime safety requirements and make recommendations to strengthen oversight, improve enforcement and ensure that our vessels, operators and regulatory systems meet the highest practicable standards of safety and accountability.