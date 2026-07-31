Last Updated on Friday, 31 July 2026, 21:25 by Denis Chabrol

Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), David Patterson on Friday urged captains of the state-owned ferries being operated by the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) to refuse to operate those vessels if they are not fit.

Speaking from the picket line of about 100 persons outside Office of the President, Mr Patterson cautioned that if the captains and first mates sail such ferries and there is a mishap, they could be charged with murder like three of their colleagues related to the July 19 capsizing of the MV Barima. Unofficially, just over 100 passengers and crew lost their lives. “You’re not being charged for negligence. You’re being charged for murder…If you take a boat that you know is defective, that you know and you sail and something happen, they will now turn that around and say that you intentionally meant to kill people,” he said.

Captain Kevin Price called “KP”, 40, of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara; the chief mate, Rondell Dwayne Roberts, 42, of Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, and the goods superintendent, Delon Granderson, 33, of Fellowship, West Coast Demerara have been charged with murder.

Mr Patterson also advised the captains and other crew members of the ferries to document their concerns about the state of the vessels to their administrative superiors including the Public Works Minister. “Get your instructions in writing so that anything happens, you can say ‘I did as instructed’,” said Mr Patterson as he held a placard stating “Salvage MV Barima”. He said he was in contact with a United Kingdom company that has so far provided some information about how the ferry could be salvaged for less than the Guyana government’s quoted estimate of US$8 million.

As then Minister of Public Infrastructure, he said he never instructed the captain or anyone else to overrule concerns by the captains or instructed anyone to rake additional cargo on any of the ferries.

Meanwhile, several University of Guyana students, political and civil society activists on Friday intensified pressure on government to salvage the MV Barima. Among them was international environmental activist, Guyanese Janet Bulkan. “We need the ‘murder weapon’. Bring the boat up. If that’s what they’re charging them for, we need the weapon and so I’ve been advocating for getting that boat up so that the families can bury their loved ones in peace,” she told Demerara Waves Online News. Ms Bulkan said the investigation should have been done in keeping with the Guyana Shipping Act and the Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS) Convention. In light of Prime Minister Mark Phillips saying recently that the vessel would be lifted up only if the families decide that, Ms Bulkan said such a decision would have to be made by a multi-stakeholder grouping.

A young woman on the picket line sought to justify the call on her placard for Public Works Minister Juan Edghill to go due to the ferry tragedy. “The Ministry of Public Works- they have a responsibility to provide reliable, efficient and safe public transportation for each and every citizen of Guyana and over 100 people died while trying to get where they wanted to go. That is negligence, that is gross incompetence and complacency and if he is such an honourable minister, the most honourable thing he can do right now is resign,” she said.

President Irfaan Ali has since appointed a Commission of Inquiry to conduct a wide-ranging probe into the incident. He on Friday also appointed Dr. Ivor English, former Director-General of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD); Colonel Julius Skeete, of the Guyana Defense Force; and Captain Joseph Lewis, Marine Officer and Surveyor of Ships to examine compliance with applicable maritime safety requirements and make recommendations to strengthen oversight, improve enforcement and ensure that our vessels, operators and regulatory systems meet the highest practicable standards of safety and accountability.