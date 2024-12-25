Sahara Dust: Wear masks, take other precautions against “very unhealthy” conditions, EPA tells coastal residents

Last Updated on Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 19:14 by Denis Chabrol

Residents of Guyana’s low coastal plain are being exposed to unhealthy conditions as a result of pollution caused by Sahara Dust, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Wednesday.

“This decline in air quality is primarily due to elevated levels of particulate matter (PM2.5), caused by Saharan Dust and high humidity. The Saharan Air Layer, which consists of fine particles of sand, dirt, and dust from North Africa, is transported across the Atlantic Ocean by air currents in the upper atmosphere. This phenomenon has led to the visible haze observed across the low coastal plain, including Georgetown

and its environs,” the EPA said.

The EPA’s air quality sensors in Eccles and Central Georgetown have recorded PM2.5 levels well in excess of the WHO (World Health Organisation) Guidelines for good air quality.

IQAir, with which the EPA is associated, explains that PM2.5 particles are floating particulate matter in the air measuring 2.5 micrometers in diameter or less. PM2.5 is so small it can be absorbed into the bloodstream upon inhalation. For this reason, it is typically the pollutant posing the greatest health threat.

The Sahara Dust has been affecting Guyana since December 23. The Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Agriculture forecasts that the country would be affected by the “moderate to strong concentration of Saharan dust” until late Thursday into early Friday. The Met office also told fisherfolk and marine users that there would be reduced visibility.

The EPA advised residents to take the following precautions to minimize exposure.