US EXIM Bank issues “final” approval of US$500 million loan for gas to energy project, says will reduce greenhouse gases

Last Updated on Thursday, 26 December 2024, 17:26 by Denis Chabrol

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (US) on Thursday approval for a US$$526,873,240 loan to Guyana for the construction of the natural gas-to-energy plant at Wales, West Bank Demerara, saying the project would reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

EXIMBANK said without this gas-to-energy project, Guyana will continue to import fuel oil, one of the highest polluting fossil fuels, and be unable to decommission hundreds of less efficient local generators. “This project will result in a reduction of more than 460,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, the equivalent of consuming more than one billion barrels of oil,” EXIMBANK said in a statement.

EXIMBANK issued its final approval on Thursday, despite lobbying by several political, environmental and civil society activists and efforts by the opposition Alliance For Change (AFC) to pour cold water on the provisional approval by the bank more than one month ago pending a 35-day notification period by the US Congress. Though the bank had officially confirmed its provisional approval, AFC Chairman David Patterson insisted that the loan was not approved.

The half billion dollar financing from Thursday’s approval will support the construction of a state of the art natural gas separation plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas turbine power plant, and services related to the gas supply pipeline located at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

EXIMBANK also says this project will allow Guyana to transition to more reliable and cleaner energy for consumers and businesses by using natural gas to generate electricity. The bank adds that the project will also enable Guyana to strengthen its energy security by doubling the country’s installed electric capacity and unlocking economic growth potential for local Guyanese companies of all sizes. The United States Embassy is proud of this historic project and partnership.

“I am extremely pleased that the Board of Directors approved today’s Gas-to-Energy Project,” said President and Chair Reta Jo Lewis. “I am especially proud to continue to support Bank priorities and charter mandates along with projects that align with the Administration’s economic, energy, and national security priorities.”