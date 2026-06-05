Last Updated on Friday, 5 June 2026, 16:12 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana government on Friday tabled a request for GY$54.8 billion to cater for additional expenses for 2026.

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh told the National Assembly that the GY$54,889,259,163 in current and capital expenditures would be considered at the next regular sitting of the National Assembly.

This includes monies for the ailing Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO)

The reason given for the overwhelming majority of requests on behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Housing, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Home Affairs is “provision of additional resources to facilitate an accelerated work.”

The requests are listed in financial paper number 1 for 2026.

Guyana’s GY$1.558 trillion national budget or 2026 was approved by the National Assembly on February 14.