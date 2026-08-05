Last Updated on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, 18:02 by Writer

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Wednesday pushed back against opposition criticisms that a speedboat was deliberately stopped from going to Moruca, North West District, because it was ferrying a team led by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

In a statement, the GDF said Coast Guard personnel stationed at the Pomeroon Floating Base, during routine inspection of vessels transiting the Pomeroon River earlier Wednesday, stopped a Moruca-bound vessel.

The GDF said the boat was prohibited from proceeding on its onward journey because the operator could not present a valid boat master’s licence, vessel licence and certificate of inspection.

“The vessel’s captain was unable to produce the required licenses and certification. As a result, the vessel was directed to return to Charity to obtain the relevant documentation before resuming its voyage,” the GDF said.

The GDF notes that the procedures require all vessel operators to register their journey with the Floating Base and present those licences and certificate before proceeding.

But A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) parliamentary leader Dr Terrence Campbell told reporters from a picket line outside Office of the President that the GDF Coast Guard was now being used by the government to violate the constitutional rights to freedom of movement and freedom of association.

“We are seeing this thing escalating now under this PPPC dictatorship. We are seeing a weaponisation of the Guyana Defence Force and this is worrying because especially the army they are there to uphold the constitution of Guyana,” he said.

Dr Campbell said Mr Mohamed was heading to Moruca to participate in a peaceful protest but the army and police must not be used to breach the constitutional rights of Guyanese, as they were deployed to Linden on Tuesday during a protest at Watooka House and were allegedly ordered to target the boat in which he was travelling.

The Opposition Leader confirmed that the speedboat, which he chartered, departed Charity at about 7:30 Wednesday morning and arrived at the Floating Base for a check-in to book names as the vessel was heading out to the Atlantic Ocean.

On arrival at about 8 a.m., Mr Mohamed said he saw a soldier and that raised suspicions.

After the speedboat captain tied the boat to the Floating Base, the occupants wrote their names in a book and the soldier returned asking to take their pictures, according to Mr Mohamed.

That was done without objection, but Mr Mohamed said the Coast Guard rank’s request for registration was quickly dismissed by the captain who informed that he had passed earlier Wednesday morning but was not asked for that document.

He said he was forced to abort his trip to Moruca. He said a police marine vessel was also deployed to track him down back to Charity.

The Opposition Leader said he was informed that police were in the Moruca creek awaiting his arrival. “Political persecution and victimisation – they don’t want me to attend peaceful protest at Moruca. The President doesn’t want to see me there,” Mr Mohamed said.

Despite a public advisory by the Toshao for Santa Rosa that Mr Mohamed did not have permission to visit that village, Mr Mohamed said he had planned to go ahead because more than 50 percent of the residents needed him to pay a visit.

He said he opted not to use his boat because its engine is a bit long and could knock wood and other objects in the waterway.

The Opposition Leader said all the boats in Pomeroon and Moruca do not have registration but the captains would have their licences.

He disputed the role of the Coast Guard in checking for those documents, instead saying that is the work of the Maritime Administration to ensure they are compliant.

The GDF said those routine inspections form part of the GDF Coast Guard’s efforts to promote compliance with maritime regulations, enhance vessel safety, and strengthen security along Guyana’s waterways.

The GDF encourages all boat operators to ensure their documentation is valid and that all passengers are provided with and properly fitted with lifejackets throughout their journeys.