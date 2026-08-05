Last Updated on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, 18:04 by Writer

An AK-47 assault rifle was early Wednesday morning found in a drain at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said it received information that that bag containing the rifle and two magazines was in a “dry drain” at vacant lot on ‘C’ Field.

Police said the rifle’s serial number was filed off and there was no ammunition in the magazines.

The firearm and magazines were taken to the Turkeyen Police Station, where they were lodged pending investigation.

No one has so far been arrested, police said.