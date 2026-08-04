Last Updated on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, 21:54 by Writer

Three Cuban nationals—two men and a woman—were Tuesday arraigned on a joint charge of murder of a fellow countryman late last month, the Guyana Police Force said.

Alejandro Igalza Rios called “Papote”, 26, a barber; Juan Pablo Ferrer Perez, 29, a construction worker, and Mairely Felicita Medinas Alvarez, 24, a labourer, all from Timehri, East Bank Demerara, were not allowed to enter a plea to the indictable offence.

They are accused of the murder of 20-year old Yudivian Cardenas Amador Almagro which occurred on July 22, at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

His mother, Yusmila Amador, said on July 27 that he was heading to Brazil but was never seen again.

The trio was arrested on July 29 and July 30.

The charge was read to them by Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court.

They were remanded to prison until their next court appearance on September 21.