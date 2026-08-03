Last Updated on Monday, 3 August 2026, 23:40 by Writer

Guyana’s Hydrometeorological Service (Hydromet) on Monday warned Guyanese that the country could be in for a prolonged hot spell for much of the remainder of the year, a situation that could cause a severe water shortage.

El Niño refers to the unusual warming of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, paired with weaker trade winds.

According to the hydromet’s latest seasonal outlook, the country is expected to experience a significant increase in the number of hot spell days.

While Guyana historically records up to 30 hot spell days annually, the current forecast indicates that as many as 80 could occur this year.

“The extended dry period is likely to reduce water availability for domestic use, agriculture and other economic activities, particularly in vulnerable communities in hinterland regions,” the hydromet service said in a statement.

The hydromet service says the highest frequency of hot spell days is likely to be experienced in regions 4 (Demerara-Mahaica), 5 (Mahaica-West Berbice), 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne), 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

“A hot spell is two or more days of extreme temperatures. All of Guyana is expected to experience a decrease in the number of wet days and above normal day and night-time temperatures,” the hydromet service added.

Attributing the hotter-than-normal conditions and increased hot spells lasting from August to at least October 2026 to strengthening of El Niño conditions, weather forecasters said reduced rainfall and higher temperatures are likely to place crops under moisture stress, affect pasture quality and increase water requirements for livestock.

Dry vegetation and prolonged high temperatures are likely to increase the likelihood of bush and forest fires, particularly in forested and savannah regions, the hydromet service also said.

In the transportation sector, the hydromet service said low water levels might affect river transportation in some areas, potentially disrupting the movement of people, goods and essential services.

Additionally, unpaved roads are likely to become dusty, reducing visibility.

Though not predicting power outages, forecasters said higher temperatures may increase electricity demand as households and businesses rely more heavily on cooling systems, placing additional pressure on the national power grid.

Prolonged periods of extreme temperatures, the forecasters say, are likely to increase the risk of heat stress and classroom discomfort.

The health impact from prolonged exposure to extreme heat may increase cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly among children, older adults, people with underlying medical conditions and those who work outdoors, the service added.

The hydromet service advised the public to stay hydrated throughout the day, conserve water where possible, especially during the prolonged dry periods, limit strenuous outdoor activities during midday hours (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), wear light, loose-fitting clothing; ensure there is adequate drinking water in schools, promote heat safety and monitor official weather advisories; avoid activities that could ignite fires, including the burning of rubbish or vegetation, and pay close attention to crops and livestock, ensuring continued access to good quality water.

The Hydrometeorological Service emphasised that while El Niño typically results in warmer and drier conditions, days with significant rainfall is still possible during this period.

The service says it will continue to monitor these conditions and provide timely updates to support preparedness and informed decision-making.