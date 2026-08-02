Last Updated on Sunday, 2 August 2026, 21:14 by Denis Chabrol

Family members, friends and residents of First Mate of the sunken ferry, MV Barima, Sunday night held a solidarity protest outside his Grove, East Bank Demerara, saying the 72-count murder charge was trumped up to cover the failures of top government officials.

Several persons held placards outside the residence of 42-year old Rondell Dwayne Roberts, a father of three children who ages range from 15 to 24 years. “We feel that he was wrongfully accused and imprisoned,” one of his close friends told Demerara Waves Online News. Attorney-at-Law, Dr Dexter Todd last week said he planned to challenge the legality of the charge.

“It should begin from the people in government who are in charge. They should hold responsibility for everything that went on. They just can’t put it on an employee. That is injustice. All the evidence is below the water,” said a woman who is Mr Roberts’ friend. Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Hack said she advised that the trio be charged based on the the evidence presented, the relevant principles of law involved, case law authorities from the United Kingdom, Commonwealth jurisdictions, the European Court of Human Rights, and public policy considerations

A woman said those on the picket line were also supporting captain of vessel, 40-year old Kevin “KP” Price of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara and Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) Goods Superintendent, 33-year old Delon Granderson of Fellowship, West Coast Demerara who were also charged with murder.

Those on the picket line held placards that stated, among other slogans: “Transparency and accountability”, “Free Rondell, Dellon and Kevin,” “Fire the fish-up Bishop,” , “Float the boat, bring up the evidence” and “”Justice for these three men. Families need closure.”

Another of Mr Roberts’ friends questioned the reasoning behind filing murder charges against the trio for the July 18, 2026 incident that has unofficially claimed the lives of 102 of the estimated 179 passengers and crew. That friend supported the decision to salvage the vessel, arguing that it would be critical in determining who should be punished, including top government decision-makers. “The proof is there about what happened. That’s where the proof stands. Bring it up and let them see what’s the proof. If you find them guilty from the vessel, then justice will be served,” he said.

Mr Morti denied vehemently that Mr Roberts was tested positive for smoking marijuana aboard the ferry. “This boy does not smoke or drink. He would drink a Vita Malt. He does not even smoke cigarettes,” he said, adding that Mr Roberts did not leave his bed to go to work to kill people.

Mr Morti supported government’s decision to salvage the MV Barima instead of building a memorial site nine miles offshore where the vessel went down. Instead, he suggested that the vessel be salvaged, taken ashore and converted into a monument in memory of those who perished on the journey from Georgetown to Port Kaituma.

Sunday night’s protest by relatives and other loved ones of those charged is the third of its kind; two others having been held at Melanie Damishana and Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara.

Meanwhile, minister responsible for Maritime Administration, the regulatory agency for the sector, Deodat Indar said Sunday night that opposition supporters were preparing to protest outside his residence. The main opposition We Invest in Nationhood, A Partnership for National Unity and Forward Guyana Movement as well as the Amerindian People’s Association and other civil society activists are calling for Mr Indar and minister responsible for maritime transportation to resign or be fired.

President Irfaan Ali has appointed a five-member Commission of Inquiry to conduct a wide-ranging probe into the incident. He has also appointed a team to review safety and compliance standards governing vessels operating in Guyana. They are Dr. Ivor English, former Director-General of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD); Colonel Julius Skeete, of the Guyana Defense Force; and Captain Joseph Lewis, Marine Officer and Surveyor of Ships