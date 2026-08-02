Last Updated on Sunday, 2 August 2026, 8:45 by Denis Chabrol

The opposition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) have roasted government for selecting a slothful process to hire a company to salvage the MV Barima which sank with 179 passengers aboard.

APNU parliamentarian Ganesh Mahipaul said Guyana could not afford the lengthy Expressions of Interest (EOI) process whose deadline is August 14, 2026. He pointed out that the drawn-out process would then include evaluation of submissions to establish responsiveness, shortlisting, evaluation of bids, contract award, execution of the agreement, mobilization of equipment and personnel, and the issuance of a commencement order.

By Mr Mahipaul’s rough estimate, the actual salvage operation is unlikely to begin until late August or even early September.

“That timeline is simply unacceptable,” he said in a statement.

Instead, he recommended that government use the lawful emergency procurement process where the public interest demands immediate action instead of competitive procurement. “If there was ever a case that justified emergency procurement, surely the worst maritime disaster in modern Guyanese history is one,” he said.

The main opposition We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political party, while saying government “buckled under pressure of the people” and decided to float the vessel, said the procurement process could see the vessel being salvaged in September, “forcing grieving families to wait even longer for the answers and closure they deserve.”

APNU’s Mahipaul lamented that government appears satisfied that the longer the MV Barima remains submerged beneath salt water for several more weeks it is likely that critical evidence may deteriorate or become compromised.

“Salt water is unforgiving. Mechanical systems corrode, electronic equipment deteriorates, structural evidence changes over time, and materials that may assist investigators can be permanently damaged. The Commission of Inquiry, law enforcement authorities, marine investigators and forensic experts deserve access to the vessel in the earliest possible time, not after unnecessary administrative delays,” he said.

The APNU parliamentarian highlighted that it is the same People’s Progressive Party Civic-led administration that has repeatedly relied on sole sourcing and emergency procurement for projects and contracts that many Guyanese questioned as being far less urgent than recovering a vessel that became the final resting place for several citizens. “Why then is the greatest maritime tragedy in Guyana’s history not considered sufficiently urgent? This inconsistency raises legitimate and unavoidable questions,” he said without elaborating.

Mr Mahipaul also flayed government for refusing to take up the offer by the Leader of the Opposition, Azruddin Mohamed to facilitate the immediate salvage of the vessel through a reputable international marine salvage company at no expense to the taxpayers. Mr Mahipaul said rather than embracing any lawful initiative capable of accelerating the recovery process, the Government has chosen a procurement route that virtually guarantees additional weeks of delay.

The Guyana government is particularly interested in companies with experience in salvaging wrecks in Guyanese and Caribbean waters where visibility is poor and there are strong currents and tidal streams to state how they intend to protect the environment and preserve forensic evidence. “Description of the proposed technical approach for the MV Barima salvage with emphasis on the measures to protect and document forensic evidence for use by the Commission of Inquiry,”

The Maritime Administration (MARAD) says the MV Barima is lying as a wreck, in soft mud, in approximate position Latitude 07° 28′.213 North, Longitude 058° 23′.443 West, in water depths of about 13-15 meters (42-49 feet). The regulatory agency said the contractor must propose methods and sequences for all stages of the operation.

Out of an estimated 179 passengers and crew, 72 persons were rescued, 76 died and 30 are missing and presumed dead in the incident that occurred on July 19, 2026.