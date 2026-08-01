Last Updated on Saturday, 1 August 2026, 16:21 by Denis Chabrol

Amid growing protests by a wide cross-section of Guyanese, the Guyana government on Saturday said the 87-year old ferry, MV Barima, would be salvaged with special care to protect forensic evidence for the Commission of Inquiry.

Through the Maritime Administration (MARAD), government is asking companies with experience in salvaging wrecks in Guyanese and Caribbean waters where visibility is poor and there are strong currents and tidal streams to state how they intend to protect the environment and preserve forensic evidence. “Description of the proposed technical approach for the MV Barima salvage with emphasis on the measures to protect and document forensic evidence for use by the Commission of Inquiry,” states the notice.

The decision to bring up the vessel, which sank on July 18 in the Atlantic Sea while travelling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma came on the heels of the swearing in of the five-member Commission of Inquiry as well as intensified protests by civil society activists, University of Guyana students and the political opposition. Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed credited activism for government’s unambiguous decision.

“The MV Barima will now be salvaged. Power to the people! The Government has finally buckled under the pressure of the people. This is a victory for every citizen who refused to remain silent and stood up for truth, justice and closure,” he said.

But he voiced concern that the August 14, 2026 deadline is far too late. He said at that pace, the vessel may not be salvaged until sometime in September, forcing grieving families to wait even longer for the answers and closure they deserve. “The Government must act with urgency. The salvage operation should begin immediately so that the truth can be uncovered and the families can finally begin to find the closure they have been denied,” he said.

MARAD said the MV Barima was lying as a wreck, in soft mud, in approximate position Latitude 07° 28′.213 North, Longitude 058° 23′.443 West, in water depths of about 13-15 meters (42-49 feet).

The regulatory agency said the contractor must propose methods and sequences for all stages of the operation.

The Guyana government said company must provide evidence of relevant experience over the last 5-10 years, including a track record of successful salvage operations in the region with a brief description of location, depth, vessel type and size, method used, and client references.

Also being requested are indicative timeline to commence and complete operations, ability to stow the salvaged vessel upright on a barge for several weeks.

Statements regarding insurance coverage, health, safety and environmental management systems and compliance with Guyana’s maritime, procurement and occupational safety regulations are also being requested by the Guyana government.

Out of an estimated 179 passengers and crew, 72 persons were rescued, 76 died and 30 are missing and presumed dead.