Last Updated on Friday, 5 June 2026, 11:57 by Denis Chabrol

Police press release

Police in Regional Division # 3 are investigating an alleged murder and attempted murder which occurred on Friday June 5, 2026 about 04:45hrs at Phase 3, Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, resulting in the death of Adriel Aftab Mohamed, 7, and injuries to a 72-year-old pensioner, both of the said address.

Initial investigations revealed that the child resided at the location with relatives. About 05:05hrs, a relative went to the home, where he discovered the 72-year-old woman injured and the child motionless inside the house.

The woman was taken to the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, where she was admitted a patient. Her condition is listed as stable.

Police ranks visited and processed the scene. The body of the child was examined and injuries were observed. A knife suspected to have been used during the incident was recovered at the scene and lodged.

The body was escorted to the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, where it was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. It was later escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Several persons were questioned and CCTV cameras were observed in the area. The footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Checks are being made to locate the suspect as investigations continue.