Toshao’s killer to be charged after post mortem

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 December 2024, 10:09 by Denis Chabrol
The man, who confessed to the stabbing death of a Toshao (Amerindian village captain) in a hotel room, would be charged after a post mortem is conducted on the deceased man’s body, police said.
That autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by a Government Pathologist on Friday.
Twenty-four year old Noah Beaton of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown surrendered to police on Tuesday, and confessed that he stabbed Toshao, Toshao Ridley Joseph,37, of Tassarene, Region Seven, in a room at Signature Inn hotel, Queenstown, Georgetown.
Given the fact that Mr Beaton surrendered on Tuesday at the Brickdam Police Station and would by Friday be in custody for 72 hours, police said they would most likely seek a High Court order to detain him longer without charge. “More than likely, investigators will be approaching the court to obtain an order for an extension detention of the suspect,” police said.