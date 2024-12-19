Toshao’s killer to be charged after post mortem

The man, who confessed to the stabbing death of a Toshao (Amerindian village captain) in a hotel room, would be charged after a post mortem is conducted on the deceased man’s body, police said.

That autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by a Government Pathologist on Friday.

Twenty-four year old Noah Beaton of Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown surrendered to police on Tuesday, and confessed that he stabbed Toshao, Toshao Ridley Joseph,37, of Tassarene, Region Seven, in a room at Signature Inn hotel, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Given the fact that Mr Beaton surrendered on Tuesday at the Brickdam Police Station and would by Friday be in custody for 72 hours, police said they would most likely seek a High Court order to detain him longer without charge. “More than likely, investigators will be approaching the court to obtain an order for an extension detention of the suspect,” police said.

The Guyana Police Force said after Mr Beaton surrendered, he was told of the murder allegation by investigators and promptly arrested and placed in Police custody. “Thereafter, detectives confronted the suspect with the evidence that they were in possession of, and under caution, he admitted that he committed the gruesome act on the victim who was known to him and had abused him sexually sometime in the past,” police said.