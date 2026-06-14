The first high-pressure process pipe fabrication scope for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel has been built in Guyana by Guyanese, according to ExxonMobil sub-contracting companies.

SBM Offshore said the project resulted in Guyanese welders helping to develop and qualify the welding procedures used for the scope, while additional personnel achieved ABS certification, further strengthening Guyana’s pool of internationally qualified technical talent.

While this initial phase was executed in support of the FPSO Liza Unity, similar scopes will eventually be executed and expanded to other FPSOs built by both SBM Offshore and other FPSO builders as needed, demonstrating the long-term value of the capacity-building efforts undertaken, SBM said.

The Water Injection Riser Depressurization (WIRD) project was completed in accordance with internationally recognised offshore standards for the FPSO Liza Unity by Friedlander Guyana, a new entrant to the local industrial fabrication market.

The project was executed by SBM Offshore Guyana and ExxonMobil Guyana’s Brownfield Projects, a collaborative team that supports the execution of works to support operations.

“The success belongs first and foremost to the teams, the teams in the yard on the workshop floor working through every stage, cutting, fitting, welding, testing, painting, meeting some of the most demanding technical requirements in the offshore industry. They learned, they adapted, they pushed themselves to meet international standards and they succeeded. In doing so they demonstrated something essential: that Guyanese talent, Guyanese companies can deliver specialized offshore projects at the highest level,” Friedlander Guyana’s Director and Co-owner, Dr. Carla Crawford was quoted as saying in a statement.

SBM Offshore said the scope represents one of the most technically demanding fabrication activities in the offshore industry.

The company explained that the pipe systems, which are designed to operate under some of the highest water pressures on the vessel, were fabricated with zero weld defects and zero weld repairs, demonstrating the quality and capability of the local workforce.

Completed for the FPSO Liza Unity by Friedlander Guyana, a new entrant to the local industrial fabrication market, the scope represents one of the most technically demanding fabrication activities in the offshore industry.

SBM said the pipe systems, which are designed to operate under some of the highest water pressures on the vessel, were fabricated with zero weld defects and zero weld repairs, demonstrating the quality and capability of the local workforce.

Delivering welcome remarks at an event on June 9 to celebrate the milestone, SBM Offshore Guyana’s General Manager Martin Cheong, emphasised the broader significance of the achievement.

“The WIRD project is more than a milestone—it is evidence of what can be achieved when world-class partners place confidence in local talent and work together to unlock its full potential. It provides a glimpse into the future of Guyana’s energy industry, where Guyanese companies and professionals continue to play an increasingly significant role in supporting one of the world’s most dynamic energy sectors,” Mr Cheong was quoted as saying in the statement.

SBM explained that to execute the scope, Friedlander Guyana underwent a rigorous qualification process that included vendor audits, weld procedure qualification, extensive material testing performed in internationally accredited laboratories under the supervision of American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) representatives, ABS classification approvals and the training and qualification of Guyanese welders.

The project also included cutting, fitting, non-destructive testing, hydrotesting, blasting and painting, all completed in accordance with internationally recognised offshore standards.

ExxonMobil Guyana’s Production Manager Huzefa Ali emphasised the importance of developing local technical capability to support the long-term needs of the industry. “As Guyana’s energy partner, ExxonMobil Guyana, remains firmly committed to the country’s development and building capabilities as this event demonstrates. We continue to invest strategically in communities across the country, workforce development and advance of local capability,” he said.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat commended the collaborative effort behind the project and its contribution to national development. “The future ahead is a bright one for Guyana, is a bright one for the local entities that are taking the risk and investing and is also a good opportunity for private and foreign investment in Guyana. This is a true reflection of a lot of hard work by a number of people,” he stated.