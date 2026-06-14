The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) now has a new official logo that it says is part of the ongoing digitisation, modernisation, and transformation of the Board’s administrative structure.

“This important step forms part of a wider transformation programme aimed at strengthening the Board’s internal systems, improving operational efficiency, enhancing accountability, and improving the overall image, identity, and visibility of Guyana cricket,” the board said in a statement.

The GCB added that the new logo is more than a visual enhancement. “It represents a renewed institutional direction, a stronger commitment to modern governance, and a progressive approach to cricket administration and development across Guyana.”

In terms of modernising administrative systems, the Board says several of these changes have already been implemented, as the Bissoondyal Singh administration continues to progressively advance the full use of technology, including artificial intelligence-supported platforms, to enhance administrative efficiency, communication, planning, reporting, and decision-making.

The Board says the modernisation and transformation process includes the improvement of the Board’s internal control systems, reporting mechanisms, administrative procedures, documentation standards, and operational workflows. These initiatives, according to the Board, are designed to create a more structured, accountable, efficient, and responsive organisation capable of meeting the growing demands of modern cricket administration.

Through these reforms, the Board says it is seeking to build a stronger administrative foundation that supports transparency, institutional discipline, proper record-keeping, and improved coordination among departments, committees, county boards, sponsors, players, officials, and other stakeholders.

The GCB says implementation of a dedicated cricket operations department represents a major advancement in the Board’s technical and administrative structure. This department is intended to provide focused oversight for the planning, coordination, execution, and evaluation of cricket competitions, development programmes, tournaments, fixtures, and related cricket activities.

It will also help to ensure better coordination between national programmes, county competitions, youth development initiatives, coaching structures, player preparation, match-day operations, and the overall management of cricket activities across Guyana, according to the Board.

The establishment of a media management department, according to the Board, is another key component of the its transformation. The GCB says the department is designed to strengthen the Board’s communication systems, public relations management, official releases, digital content, branding, media coordination, and public engagement.

“Through this department, the Board will be better positioned to manage its image, improve the timely flow of information, promote its programmes and achievements, and support a more professional and consistent communication strategy across all official platforms,” the GCB says.

The board says the addition of a chief operations officer provides a stronger layer of administrative leadership and operational oversight within the Board’s structure. The chief operations officer will assist in coordinating day-to-day functions, improving internal communication, supporting departmental efficiency, and ensuring that administrative decisions are properly implemented.

The GCB says this role is important to the Board’s efforts to create a more disciplined, responsive, and performance-driven administrative environment, where departments are better aligned and operational responsibilities are clearly defined.