Last Updated on Sunday, 14 June 2026, 6:55 by Denis Chabrol

A businessman and boat captain of Kumaka Waterfront, Moruca, North West District died as a result of a mishap at the mouth of the Moruca River, police said,

He has been identified as 55-year old John “Johnnny” Henry. His injured nephew, who was not identified, has been hospitalised.

Police said initial enquiries revealed that Henry and his nephew departed Kumaka earlier Friday in a blue and white wooden shed boat, powered by a 225 HP Yamaha outboard engine, and travelled to Charity, Essequibo, to purchase supplies.

About 3:40 PM, according to police, they departed Charity for Moruca with the boat loaded with goods. While proceeding along the Moruca River Mouth, Henry reportedly lost control of the vessel and collided with a large tree limb overhanging the southern side of the river.

As a result of the collision, the boat was extensively damaged and both occupants received injuries.

They were subsequently transported to the Kumaka District Hospital, where Henry succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. His body is presently at the Moruca District Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.