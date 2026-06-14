Last Updated on Sunday, 14 June 2026, 6:48 by Denis Chabrol

Efforts were continuing Sunday to rescue or recover two miners who were trapped in a caved in gold mining pit at St Elizabeth Backdam, Potaro, Region 8, police said Sunday.

The Guyana Police Force identified the trapped men as 32-year old Franky Hussain of North West District, Region #1 and 38-year old Neunes Neunes Da Silva, a Brazilian national and pork-knocker from Brazil.

“Efforts are presently being made by the owner of the mining operation and workers to recover the trapped men,” police said in a statement.

Police said the mining pit caved in Saturday June 13, 2026 about 3:23 PM at St. Elizabeth Backdam, Potaro, Region #8. “Preliminary enquiries revealed that the men were working in a mining pit, about 60 feet deep, along with other workers when sections of the eastern and western walls reportedly collapsed,” police said.

The other workers managed to escape from the pit but Hussain and Da Silva were trapped under the fallen debris, which also covered an excavator, police added.

Police and representatives of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission were on the ground conducting investigations.