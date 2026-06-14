Several cracks on the pedestrian walkways of the eight-month old Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge (BJDRB) are no cause for concern and the US$260 million east-west link is safe, according to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

“The cracks are caused by the normal and safe expansion and contraction of the main bridge under temperature changes and vehicle loads,” he told Demerara Waves Online News, based on inspections that were conducted. He said that deformation is transferred to those auxiliary components, resulting in “fine surface cracks.”

Mr Edghill contraction joints had been installed in keeping with American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) requirements to control cracking. However, he explained, due to the inherent shrinkage of concrete materials, it is practically unavoidable to completely eliminate all fine cracks in engineering.

He said the cracks on the pedestrian sidewalk and sleeper beam which are auxiliary components rather than the load-bearing structural elements of the four-lane cable stayed bridge. The Public Works Minister further explained that in simple terms, they are like the exterior wall finishes of a house or the steps at the entrance—”they do not carry the overall safety load of the bridge.”

Responding to queries about corrosion of the bridge inspection vehicle track, the Public Works Minister said the primary cause of track corrosion was the removal of the factory-applied anti-corrosion coating during the operation of the bridge inspection vehicle. “Once the metal surface is exposed, moisture leads to surface rust—similar to the thin rust that forms on automotive brake rotors,” he said.

Based on advice from the engineers, the Public Works Minster said that type of rust does not affect the strength of the track. He said the maintenance team would regularly apply touch-up coatings.

Mr Edghill said the rust on some bolts was a result of minor damage to the coating on the threaded areas during installation. He promised that the contractor would carry out separate rust removal and anti-corrosion treatment, and conduct inspections every six months.

“Neither type of rust affects structural safety, and we will continue ongoing maintenance,” Mr Edghill added.

With regards to rust on some bolts, the Public Works Minister explained that that was due to minor damage to the coating on the threaded areas during installation. “Neither type of rust affects structural safety, and we will continue ongoing maintenance,” the Public Works Minister said.