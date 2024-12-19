Air Canada hasn’t applied to fly Guyana route

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 December 2024, 9:45 by Denis Chabrol

Air Canada is yet to apply to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to serve the Georgetown-Toronto route, a senior official of the regulatory agency said.

“Air Canada has not signaled its intention to the GCAA to commence flight operations much less apply,” the official told Demerara Waves Online News.

Aviacion Online on Wednesday reported that during Air Canada’s Investor Day 2024, the carrier announced that it would be serving the Toronto-Georgetown route, “aiming to capitalize on the region’s economic boom.”

The publication said Air Canada plans to launch this route using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, operated by its subsidiary Air Canada Rouge.

The Guyana government has been lobbying Air Canada for some time now to operate the Toronto-Georgetown route.

There is a huge Guyanese diaspora in Toronto.

As Guyana’s oil boom accelerates, the country has attracted several established carriers in recent months. They include JetBlue, United Airlines, Sky High of the Dominican Republic, and Colombia’s Avianca.

Regionally, the newly-minted LIAT 2020 has entered the Guyana market alongside interCaribbean and Caribbean Airlines.