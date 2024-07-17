OPINION: GHK Lall owes diners an apology

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 23:04 by Denis Chabrol

By Dr Randy Persaud

Some things make you angry. Other things can make you sad. And then there are things that just make you wonder. You wonder why. Why would a presumably rational individual who often professes love of country conduct such a vile attack against an international brand just opened in Guyana? If you know me, you know I only make claims that are directly supported by evidence. Thus, I invite you to read the following from GHK Lall, a man who thinks he is well above mere mortals.

Here he is on the new “Chinese” restaurant – “The diners would be those riggers, drillers, manipulators, and those who are managers of them. They come from far places and operate in the realm of Poseidon, often disturbing the domain of Hades with their digging. Naturally, the foreigners would be accompanied, from time to time, with their Guyanese partners in crime. Americans call it the art of the deal and getting the point across in a conducive setting (KN 7/15/2024).

The first thing that must be done is to forcefully rebuff GHK Lall’s transparent xenophobia. Rather than heap scorn against the “riggers and drillers” (presumably the specialized oil services personnel working with Exxon et al), we should be delighted they are here helping us to put our resources to work. Exxon and partners brought not only billions of dollars of investments to Guyana, also highly trained men and women who are among the best in the world of hydrocarbons. Those folks have left their families and are working night and day to make Guyana one of the top oil and gas nations in the world.

I frankly have no idea what is wrong with oil workers and others having a satisfying meal at the new restaurant. Mind you, GHK Lall anti-immigrant bile is even more smelly when you consider that he was an immigrant the United States, the same country many of the “riggers and drillers” come from.

GHK Lall and his brothers in arms are famous for using any opportunity to sow division in the country. Race is their usual springboard. That dog won’t hunt this time because St Gabriel is still to tell us what is wrong with a Guyanese of African descent opening a highly regard brand name restaurant in a prime spot in Georgetown?

Lall makes a big deal that low-income people won’t be able to eat at the new restaurant. Maybe so. But here is what you must consider. The pessimism and negativity of GHK Lall and his band of downbeat comrades, prevents them from seeing that the same “riggers and drillers” are producing the wealth that will provide the opportunity to increase incomes across all sectors of the economy. With that, people can eat where ever they wish.

The new oil revenues are allowing thousands of young people to enhance their education and skills, to get jobs that they would have never dreamt of, and to hold their heads high. In the meantime, many of these good folks are eating at the brand-new Sonny and Sweetie at Mon Repos, and many other local restaurants across the country.

GHK Lall owes “riggers and diggers” and their friends an apology. He specifically owes an apology to the oil and gas workers from the United States, a country in which Lall lived and worked and apparently did well for himself.

The larger point should not be missed here. It is that no matter what good happens in Guyana, the likes of GHK Lall are always at the ready to find fault.

Dr. Randy Persaud is an Adviser at the Office of the President.