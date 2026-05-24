Last Updated on Sunday, 24 May 2026, 12:53 by Writer

A 27-year-old chef was shot late on Saturday night on Hunter Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, police said on Sunday.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) did not provide the names of the perpetrator and the victim, but said the chef and other persons were at the location when the assailant arrived at about 11:30 p.m. and opened fire.

Investigators are treating the incident as discharging a loaded firearm with intent.

“The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm in the victim’s direction and discharged two rounds, which struck him to his left thigh. He then made good his escape on a waiting motorcycle, which was parked on the western side of Hunter Street,” the GPF said in a statement.

The victim, who lives on Barr Street, Albouystown, was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by public-spirited persons, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted as a patient.

Police said the chef’s condition is listed as stable.

No one has been arrested, but police planned to review video recordings from CCTV cameras in the area.