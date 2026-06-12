Last Updated on Saturday, 13 June 2026, 0:24 by Writer

President Irfaan Ali announced Friday night that former foreign affairs minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett would be nominated to become the next Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

“This decision comes against the background of Guyana’s rising international profile, and is consistent with its long-standing commitment to strengthening the multilateral system at a time when the world faces increasingly complex and interconnected challenges. Over the past several years, Guyana has emerged as an influential voice on the global stage,” he said in a statement broadcast on social media.

Ms Rodrigues-Birkett, 52, currently serves as Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

She also served as a Director at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

She was Guyana’s foreign minister from 2015 to 2018.

Dr Ali said Guyana’s decision was taken “after careful consideration and in consultation with many colleagues.”

While the four other nominees to replace current UN Chief Antonio Guterres when his term ends on December 31, 2026 include two former presidents and a vice president, Dr Ali said Guyana would be banking on, among other achievements, Ms Rodrigues-Birkett’s leadership during Guyana’s membership on the UN Security Council during 2024-2025, Guyana’s emergence as a leading global voice and the country’s history in international leadership.

“In my estimation, Ambassador Rodrigues Burkett has acquired the experience, expertise, judgment, and diplomatic skills necessary to perform ably and effectively carry out the duties of Secretary General of the United Nations,” he said.

The Guyanese leader said his country’s successful election to the United Nations Security Council, and the successful completion of our 2024-2025 term on the body, have demonstrated to the world that Guyana can provide leadership at various levels of the global system.

“Throughout Guyana’s tenure on the Security Council, it advocated consistently for peace, dialogue, respect for international law, and a peaceful settlement of disputes, while contributing meaningfully to deliberations on some of the most pressing issues confronting the international community,” he said.

The four current nominees are:

Michelle Bachelet Jeria (Chile) nominated by Brazil, Chile and Mexico on 2 February, with Chile withdrawing its nomination on 24 March,

Rafael Mariano Grossi (Argentina) nominated by Argentina on 26 November 2025,

Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis (Costa Rica) nominated by Costa Rica on 3 March, and

Macky Sall (Senegal) nominated by Burundi on 2 March.