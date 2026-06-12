Last Updated on Saturday, 13 June 2026, 0:34 by Writer

Almost three hours after President Irfaan Ali announced that Guyana would be nominating Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), the Alliance For Change (AFC) said it endorsed government’s decision.

“Guyana has produced a diplomat of exceptional calibre whose record of service, professionalism, and commitment to multilateralism makes her eminently qualified for the office of Secretary-General. The AFC is proud to endorse her candidacy and wishes her every success in this historic endeavour,” the AFC said in a statement.

The AFC encouraged the Guyana government to actively champion Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett’s candidature and engage the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth, Organization of American States, Non-Aligned Movement, and other international partners, without delay in securing broad support for her nomination.

Ms Rodrigues-Birkett, 52, served as Guyana’s foreign affairs and international cooperation minister from 2008 to 2015 and then moved on to become a Director at the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

In 2022, she was appointed Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and spearheaded Guyana’s term from 2024 to 2025 as a member of the UN Security Council.

“Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett possesses the experience, diplomatic acumen, integrity, and global perspective required to lead the world’s foremost multilateral institution during a period of unprecedented international challenges. Her distinguished career in public service, diplomacy, and international affairs has earned her the respect of colleagues across the Caribbean, Latin America, and the wider international community,” the AFC also said.

That political party said Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the principles of international law, peaceful dispute resolution, sustainable development, and the advancement of small states within the international system.

Her tenure as President of the United Nations General Assembly’s 65th Session further showcased her capacity to build consensus among nations with diverse interests and perspectives.

At a time when the international community confronts armed conflicts, climate change, growing geopolitical tensions, humanitarian crises, and challenges to multilateralism and the rules-based international order, the AFC said the UN requires leadership that is principled, inclusive, and visionary. Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett embodies these qualities.

The AFC says her candidacy would not only reflect Guyana’s growing contribution to international diplomacy but would also provide an opportunity for the voices and experiences of small developing states to be more fully represented at the highest levels of global governance.

The AFC believes that her leadership would strengthen the United Nations’ ability to promote peace, security, development, and cooperation among nations.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett will become the 5th nominee in the hope of replacing António Guterres when his tenure ends on December 31, 2026.

The four current nominees are:

Michelle Bachelet Jeria (Chile) nominated by Brazil, Chile and Mexico on 2 February, with Chile withdrawing its nomination on 24 March,

Rafael Mariano Grossi (Argentina) nominated by Argentina on 26 November 2025,

Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis (Costa Rica) nominated by Costa Rica on 3 March, and

Macky Sall (Senegal) nominated by Burundi on 2 March.