Last Updated on Sunday, 24 May 2026, 12:17 by Denis Chabrol

Two persons are now dead as a result of last Thursday’s boat mishap in the Cuyuni River in the vicinity of Tapir Landing, police said Sunday.

The latest person to have died is a 23-year old Brazilian gold miner, Enzo Mateus Alves De Aviz of Tapir Backdam and Belem City, Para State, Brazil.

The Guyana Police Force said the man succumbed to his injuries on Friday at 10 PM at the Georgetown Public Hospital, hours after he was transferred from the Bartica Hospital.

The boat captain, 57-year old Steve Daniels of Kartabo Village, Lower Mazaruni River already died during the incident that occurred on Thursday May 21, 2026 about 12:45 PM. “The captain was observed motionless, while one of the occupants sustained serious injuries. The other occupants received minor injuries,” police said.

Police said the incident occurred when the 26-foot wooden boat, powered by a 200 horsepower outboard engine collided with an 18-foot aluminum boat, powered by a 40 HP Yamaha outboard engine and operated by Daniels

One other person was treated for minor injuries and sent away.

Police said the operator of the 26-foot wooden boat remained in custody assisting with the investigation.