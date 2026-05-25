Last Updated on Monday, 25 May 2026, 16:56 by Writer

Reproduced from KCRG

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – Ahead of former Des Moines Public School Superintendent, Guyana-born Ian Roberts’ sentencing on Friday, the government has filed a recommendation for him to serve a three-year sentence.

Roberts was detained by federal immigration officers on September 26, 2025, just weeks into a new school year.

Roberts pleaded guilty to a False Statement for Employment, as well as Illegal Alien in Possession of Firearm. As part of Roberts’ plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to not pursue additional charges and recommend some leniency. The charges together carry a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

The sentencing memorandum, filed Friday by the United States Attorney for the District of Southern Iowa, said that based on his false claims of citizenship and unlawfully possessing four firearms, he should receive a “top-of-guideline sentence of 37 months in prison.”

With the charges calculated together — factoring in Roberts as a first-time offender, as well as Roberts possessing four firearms — the guideline sentencing range for Roberts was set between 30 and 37 months.

The government says it is recommending the full 37 months because Roberts had more than 15 years of deceitful employment without work authorization.

Roberts will be deported after serving his sentence, according to court records.