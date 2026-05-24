“The United States and Guyana share a commitment to regional security and prosperity. The visit of the USS Nimitz demonstrates our dedication to working hand-in-hand with Guyana and our Caribbean partners to address shared challenges and build a safer, stronger hemisphere for all our citizens,” US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot was quoted as saying in a statement on the embassy’s Facebook page one day after she and President Irfaan Ali visited the vessel.

In a separate Facebook post, Dr Ali said he was honoured to join several of the finest men and women in uniform aboard the USS NIMITZ as “we celebrate partnership, friendship, and our collective goal of ensuring a region built on peace, democracy, and the shared values of the members of the Shield of the Americas.”

“It was an extraordinary day witnessing the military power, precision, discipline, and unconditional commitment of the men and women of the USS NIMITZ. I have nothing but unlimited respect for those on board,” he added.

He also said he was particularly proud to meet four of the five Guyanese who form part of the team on board the USS NIMITZ.

Home affairs minister Oneidge Walrond, foreign affairs minister Hugh Todd, foreign secretary Robert Persaud, finance minister Ashni Singh, public utilities and aviation minister Deodat Indar, public service and government efficiency minister Zulfikar Ally, Chief-of-Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan, National Security Adviser Gerry Gouveia and presidential aide Marcia Nadir-Sharma, were among those who toured the vessel which has more than 4,000 crew members.

The American embassy said the US-Guyana security partnership extends beyond military exercises.

Under the shiprider agreement between the two countries, Guyanese law enforcement officers embark on US law enforcement vessels to assist in conducting counter-drug patrols and pursuing suspected drug traffickers that flee into Guyanese territorial waters—a testament to both countries’ collaborative approach to combating transnational crime, the embassy added.

The USS Nimitz, which operates some of the world’s most advanced aircraft, will next travel to neighbouring Suriname for a similar engagement.

The American embassy said the USS Nimitz represents American naval excellence and an unwavering commitment to regional security and cooperation.

Guyana’s role as a founding member of the Shield of the Americas Coalition underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to hemispheric security.

Meanwhile, the embassy said Lieutenant Commander Clint Venture, a Guyanese naval officer who previously spent six weeks on the Nimitz as an embarked international staff (EIS), joined the VIP visit.

As a member of the EIS, Mr Venture took part in the planning and execution of bilateral engagements between the Nimitz and partner nations throughout the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) area of responsibility.