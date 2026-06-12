Last Updated on Friday, 12 June 2026, 18:15 by Denis Chabrol

The twenty-three AK-47 assault rifles that were seized Thursday night at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara were made in the United States (US), and the serial numbers for one of the weapons was intact, a top police investigator said.

Head of the Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said the serial numbers for the other 22 rifles were “obliterated”.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has over the years called on the US to help stem the flow of weapons to the Caribbean. In turn, the US had offered the Caribbean to be part of a Regional Integrated Ballistic Information Network (RIBIN) to detect, track and seize weapons.

Mr Blanhum said enforcement officers intercepted a motor vehicle with the weapons and a “significant quantity” of ammunition. Demerara Waves reported earlier that 504 rounds of 7.62X39 ammunition were also seized.

Mr Blanhum said one person was arrested and two others escaped. He said the weapons were being examined by firearm experts from the CID Headquarters’ Crime Laboratory “whilst the suspect is being questioned by detectives.”

The operation was conducted jointly by police and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

A Venezuelan man was arrested and he has since been identified as 28-year Jonathan Gans of Third Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Three Guyanese are currently before the courts for the ten AK-47 assault rifles that were seized last month in Berbice.