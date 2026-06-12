Last Updated on Friday, 12 June 2026, 12:05 by Denis Chabrol

Police and agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have seized twenty-three AK-47 assault rifles and 504 rounds of 7.62x39mm rounds of ammunition, a well-placed source said.

The cache of arms ammunition were seized at Schoonard, West Bank Demerara, the source said.

A Venezuelan man was arrested and a Spanish-speaking man escaped.

The arrested man has been identified as 28-year Jonathan Gans of Third Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Three Guyanese are currently before the courts for the ten AK-47 assault rifles that were seized last month in Berbice.