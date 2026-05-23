Last Updated on Saturday, 23 May 2026, 7:35 by Denis Chabrol

The 37 Indian workers, who alleged that they were subjected to poor working and restrictive conditions on a quarry at Batavia, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), would be paid all outstanding monies next week, but Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed said EKAA HRIM Earth Resources has so far refused to pay return airfares for most of the aggrieved persons.

“During the course of the consultations, the management of EKAA HRIM Earth Resources committed to disbursing all outstanding salaries and wages due, on or before the 27th of May, 2026,” the ministry said in a statement. The Labour Ministry said both sides raised other matters, for which they have undertaken to supply additional supporting documentation, in the new week. No details were provided.

The Labour Ministry said each worker met with representatives of the India-headquartered company, and officials of the ministries of labour, legal affairs , home affairs and human services, and India’s acting High Commissioner to Guyana, Manoj Kumar. “Both sides raised other matters, for which they have undertaken to supply additional supporting documentation, in the new week,” the ministry said.

The Opposition Leader told Demerara Waves Online News that the company was maintaining that most of the workers breached their contract and so they were not entitled to return airfares. “The company refused to stand the expense for all tickets. They only want to stand the expense for five or eight of the tickets for those who stayed for three years,” he said. He said as far as he was aware, the Labour Ministry did not take a decision on that.

He said the negotiations with the company are scheduled to resume next Monday morning when the workers are expected to provide pay slips to back up their claims that they were owed monies other than salaries for April. He said the workers were alleging that EKAA HRIM Earth Resources deducted other monies from their earnings and held them as security.