Last Updated on Saturday, 23 May 2026, 6:16 by Denis Chabrol

Ten AK-47 assault rifles were found Friday during an operation on No. 11 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, and a driver and two cars have been detained, police said Saturday.

During the operation, police said they were conducting a stop-and-search exercise along the Berbice River Bridge Access Road between 1 AM and 4:30 AM when a black Toyota Fielder Wagon motor car bearing registration number HC 9018 was stopped.

Police said the driver of the vehicle drove away from the ranks and made good his escape eastward.

Acting on information received, ranks later conducted a search along No. 11 Village Public Road, where ten AK-47 rifles were found wrapped in plastic and cloth, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Police said the firearms were examined and bore markings consistent with 7.62x39mm rifles. It was also observed that sections of the firearms appeared to have been tampered with, suspected to have been done to obscure serial numbers, police said.

The firearms were escorted to the Central Police Station, where they were lodged pending further investigation.

Further investigations led to the identification of the driver of motor car #HC 9018 as a 33-year-old taxi driver of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, police said.

The man was subsequently intercepted at Nabaclis, East Coast Demerara, in the said motor car and taken into custody, police also said

Additionally, police said about 6 AM motor car #PSS 4272, a white Toyota Runx, suspected to have also been involved in the transportation of the firearms, was found abandoned at Second Street, Savannah Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.