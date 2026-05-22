Last Updated on Friday, 22 May 2026, 15:02 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Friday said an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based policing system was being deployed to track and intercept vehicles for which there are unpaid traffic tickets.

“The mobile unit will drive along the road and automatically pick up all the vehicles with outstanding traffic offences, and those vehicles are pulled in,” he said, referring to a pilot phase earlier this week that netted 250 vehicles for which there were outstanding tickets.

Dr Ali said the system is tamper-proof and allows for identification of efforts to manipulate the technology. “No human can interfere with the system.”

He also said AI policing would be used to analyse the behaviour and likely intention of people on the streets and in crowds. At least 25,000 more cameras, he said, would be installed countrywide as part of that system.

The President said the mobile units could be parked in any location, and would have 360 degrees coverage of the traffic in that location to look at offences. This is some of the latest technology that we are applying,” he said. He also said the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) system would be integrated with the intelligent traffic system and would include sensor-enabled infrastructure. Those sensors, he said, would allow for the automatic management of new traffic lights based on the number of vehicles at any time to be installed before year-end.

Dr Ali said plans include the replacement of front desk police at stations with a multilingual app that would allow for online reporting of crimes, electronic tracking and the generation of report files. There would be kiosks to apply for police clearance and other documents.

The President said INTERPOL, Regional Security System, United States and other technology partners would be involved in improving efficiency of the security system.