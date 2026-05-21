Last Updated on Thursday, 21 May 2026, 23:15 by Writer

Amid growing calls for ending a prolonged period of no sittings of the 65-seat National Assembly, the Guyana government on Thursday said there would be one on June 5, after nearly 110 days since the last one was held.

No reason was provided by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira for no sittings of the House when she announced the date via a social media post.

Addressing recent comments made in the media by members of the diplomatic community regarding the convening of the legislative body, Minister Teixeira said it was regrettable that some ambassadors, embassies and high commissions did not first engage the government, as the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) in the National Assembly, to seek clarification on Parliament’s schedule before making public comments.

According to Ms Teixeira, had such engagement taken place, they would have been informed that a sitting of the National Assembly had already been scheduled for June 5.

She noted that Guyana values its friendships and partnerships with members of the diplomatic community, but stressed the importance of balanced engagement on matters relating to the country’s legislative agenda and parliamentary affairs.

Minister Teixeira said the government hopes this approach does not become the norm.

She expressed the expectation that future engagement on parliamentary matters will be “more profound and respectful.”

Announcement of the date for the next sitting of the House came one day after the single-seat Forward Guyana Movement dispatched a petition, saying that the absence of parliamentary sittings amounted to the erosion of transparency, accountability and freedom of expression.