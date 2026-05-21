Last Updated on Thursday, 21 May 2026, 11:51 by Denis Chabrol

A 17-year old boy was stabbed to death during while he and others were playing in a rough manner at the Kitty bus park on Wednesday, police said.

The Guyana Police Force also said a 17-year old suspect has since been arrested.

The incident occurred on Wednesday May 20, 2026 about 6PM on Croal Street, in the vicinity of the Route 40 Minibus Park, Georgetown.

Dead is Keroy Profitt of Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.

The suspect, identified by police as 17-year-old male of ‘E’ Field, Cummings Park, Sophia, was arrested and placed into custody,l.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and a 17-year-old male, who are known to each other, were among a group of students when they were allegedly engaged in horseplay.

During the incident, the 17-year-old male, who was reportedly armed with a pair of scissors, allegedly dealt the deceased a stab to his neck,” police said in the statement.

Profitt was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he succumbed while receiving medical treatment, police said

The body was escorted to the said hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

CCTV footage was viewed and extracted and several persons were questioned.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.