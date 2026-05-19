Last Updated on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, 21:47 by Writer

Guyana has lent Suriname two high-capacity drainage pumps due to serious flooding caused by persistent rainfall, top officials confirmed on Tuesday.

“Their flooding was worst than us because the rainfall continued with a greater intensity there so they wanted some support with some pumping capacity and we have supported them by loaning them two pumps,” President Irfaan Ali told Demerara Waves Online News.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said the assistance to Suriname was as a result of the recent virtual meeting between Dr Ali and the President of Suriname, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons who was accompanied by her country’s public works minister Stephen Tsang.

“The flooding situation was discussed and, according to the President over there, they were in a very serious state and they asked us to help…so the President asked me and the (Suriname) Minister of Public Works to have a subsequent meeting and we did have that meeting and, based on the report, we sent over two pumps over there,” Mr Mustapha said.

He said the capacity of each pump is 31,000 gallons per minute.

The pumps were transported across the Corentyne River on Monday.

The Suriname government on Tuesday said the the pumps would contribute to a faster and more effective drainage of excess rainwater and surface water in vulnerable areas.

They said the first pump would be installed at the Sabakoe Project on Wednesday.

The second pump would be placed along the Indira Gandhiweg, near the Red Apple department store to support the water drainage of the Rahemal Project and surrounding areas.

“The Ministry remains committed to structural measures to limit flooding and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the community,” the Suriname government said.