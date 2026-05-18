Last Updated on Monday, 18 May 2026, 21:06 by Writer

The Ministry of Labour on Monday issued the India-headquartered EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management a 24-hour ultimatum to respond to several alleged violations of workers rights and the death of one of the workers.

In a statement, the company also said the probe into working conditions would include a visit to the quarry at Batavia, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

“The Ministry’s investigation will continue and allegations relating to wages, working conditions, and the general welfare of the workers will be addressed,” the ministry said.

The death of one of the employees on May 12, the government added, would also form part of the probe.

The labour ministry said investigators would travel to the quarry location to dig deeper into the allegations of poor working conditions, unfair treatment, labour and occupational safety and health violations.

The joint team of officers from the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning, Guyana Police Force, Trafficking In Persons Unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs and other relevant authorities has been mobilised to conduct inquiries and assess the situation, the ministry said.

The labour ministry said subsequent to the initial investigation, its minister, Keoma Griffith, on Monday morning engaged the Acting High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Manoj Kumar.

The ministry credited Mr Griffith with securing the return of the foreign workers’ passports. “The issue of passports was raised and as a result of the intervention made by Minister Griffith, that matter has already been rectified and the passports have been returned to the workers.”

After that engagement, the labour ministry said it held a general meeting with the 38 Indian nationals, who are attached to the mining company.

This meeting held between the ministry, aggrieved workers, and management of EKAA HRIM provided an opportunity for the workers’ complaints to be made.

The ministry sought to assure that it was actively monitoring the matter and would continue to take all

necessary steps to ensure compliance with the laws of Guyana.

The ministry made no reference to the main opposition We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political party that brought the issue to the public’s attention.

That party said it transported the aggrieved workers from Batavia and accommodated them before making representation to the Indian High Commission.

WIN Leader, Azruddin Mohamed and executive member, Tabitha Sarabo-Ally were also present at the labour ministry with the Indian nationals.