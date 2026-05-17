Last Updated on Sunday, 17 May 2026, 17:34 by Writer

The opposition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Local Government and Regional Development parliamentary point man, Ganesh Mahipaul on Sunday said questions were already being raised about the newly-appointed regional executive officers (REOs).

In apparent reference to the appointment of Juan Edghill Jr. as REO of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Mr Mahipaul accused the Irfaan Ali-led administration of nepotism.

“Even direct familial ties to a sitting Government minister, does little to inspire confidence that meritocracy and independent oversight were prioritised,” Mr Mahipaul said in a statement.

The younger Edghill is the son of the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill.

Though Mr Mahipaul congratulated the nine new REOs, he said he could not ignore “growing public concerns” surrounding the picks. “Based on information already circulating in the public domain, at least a few of these appointees carry reputations that raise serious questions but he provided no evidence to back up reference to their commitment to accountability, transparency and ethical governance.

The governing People’s Progressive Party Civic had in the past questioned Mr Mahipaul’s own integrity because of issues he had with funds of the University of Guyana Students Society.

Mr Mahipaul also observed the noticeable concentration of appointments from within government ministries, including local government and education, as well as direct familial ties to a sitting government minister.

The long-serving member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) said Guyanese deserve REOs who are beyond reproach and fully committed to honest service rather than appointments clouded by political convenience or favouritism.

President Irfaan Ali earlier on Sunday said the new REOs are expected to work closely with regional administrations, local democratic organs, and communities to enhance governance, accelerate development programmes, and improve the delivery of public services to citizens.

“The Government of Guyana remains committed to building professional, responsive, and people-centred institutions that support inclusive development in every region of Guyana ” he said.

The nine new REOs are Dr Steven Chefoon for Region One (Barima-Waini), Deolall Rooplall for Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Surendra Kayume for Region Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands) Juan Edghill Jr for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Mary Samaroo for Region Five (Mahaica- West Berbice), Ronald Harsaywack for Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), Dr Joshua Kanhai for Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Marti De Souza for Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), and Dr Gregory Harris for Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

Mr Karl Singh, REO for Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) is the lone officer at that level who was not removed.

Mr Harsaywack, a veteran PPP member, has served in senior regional positions before.

President Ali has downplayed alleged corruption as one of the reasons for the unprecedented shake-up.